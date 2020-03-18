National Guard's coronavirus response grows to nearly 2,000 members in 23 states

The National Guard announced Wednesday that nearly 2,000 troops have been activated across 23 states to help contain the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Operating under the direction of their respective state governors, the members’ mission includes disinfecting public spaces, distributing food, assisting with transportation and logistical support of health officials, and collecting and delivering samples, the Guard said in a news release.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The state with the largest on-duty force is currently New York, where 900 personnel are assisting civil authorities against the COVID-19 outbreak. New York became the state with the highest number of infections on Wednesday, with at least 1,700 cases.

Illinois has so far activated 60 Guard members to assist with anticipated need for logistic support and medical staffing. The state has at least 161 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

ILLINOIS NURSING HOME CORONAVIRUS CLUSTER OF 22 ANNOUNCED, FIRST DEATH IN STATE REPORTED

More than 20 National Guard Civil Support Teams (CSTs) are also conducting Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) training for first responders to help minimize cross-contamination while treating those with infections.

The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. rose to 7,323, with 115 deaths as of Wednesday.

“This COVID-19 pandemic is a historic event and it requires a historic response from the National Guard,” said Air Force Gen. Joseph Lengyel, National Guard Bureau chief.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“My number one priority is taking care of our National Guard Soldiers, Airmen and their families,” Lengyel added. “The readiness of our force will be critical to the success of this nation’s COVID-19 response efforts.”