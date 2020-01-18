National Archives blurs anti-Trump signs in image of 2017 Women’s March: report

The National Archives confirmed this week that it had blurred out signs in a photograph on display of the 2017 Women’s March in Washington D.C. that is now showcased at the museum — so as not to engage in political controversy.

The photograph in question — on display as part of an exhibit celebrating the centennial of women’s suffrage — shows the 2017 march down Pennsylvania Avenue the day after President Trump was elected. The image, taken by Getty Images photographer Mario Tama, shows the street crammed with marchers, many showing anti-Trump signs.

PROTESTORS MAR MACRON’S PARIS THEATER DATE WITH WIFE IN CLASHES WITH POLICE

But The Washington Post first reported that many of those placards have been blurred out. Placards that read “God Hates Trump” has “Trump” blurred. Other signs that refer to women’s anatomy are altered, according to the Post. One that said “If my vagina could shoot bullets, it’d be less REGULATED” has “vagina” blurred out while one that says “This P***y Grabs Back” has that obscenity blurred out.

The National Archives did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment on Saturday, but in a statement to the Post, it said archivist David Ferriero — appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2009 — supports the decision.

BUTTIGIEG INTERRUPTED AT NEW HAMPSHIRE CAMPAIGN STOP BY CLIMATE CHANGE ACTIVISTS

“As a non-partisan, non-political federal agency, we blurred references to the President’s name on some posters, so as not to engage in current political controversy,” Archives spokeswoman Miriam Kleiman told The Post. “Our mission is to safeguard and provide access to the nation’s most important federal records, and our exhibits are one way in which we connect the American people to those records. Modifying the image was an attempt on our part to keep the focus on the records.”

But the move was criticized by others. Rice University historian Douglas Brinkey told the Post there was no reason to alter a “historic photograph.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“If they don’t want to use a specific image, then don’t use it. But to confuse the public is reprehensible,” he said. “The head of the Archives has to very quickly fix this damage. A lot of history is messy, and there’s zero reason why the Archives can’t be upfront about a photo from a women’s march,” he said.

The furor came as new Women’s Marches were scheduled to take place in Washington D.C., New York and in other cities across the country.