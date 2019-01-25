Nathan Sutherland, nurse accused of impregnating incapacitated woman at Arizona facility, was Christian rapper

Nathan Sutherland was a popular high school athlete who later dabbled in Christian rap and eventually, as a married father-of-four, became a respected licensed practical nurse at an Arizona healthcare facility.

But that portrait of Sutherland fell apart this week, after his shocking arrest for allegedly impregnating an incapacitated woman he was supposed to be caring for.

Sutherland, 36, who was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse, was part of the Christian rap group Sleeplesssouljaz with his sister, the New York Daily News reported Thursday. Sutherland and his sister, both of whom were adopted from Haiti, said in an interview in 2011 that their father wouldn’t let them listen to any kind of hip-hop music, but they later ignored his wishes.

ARIZONA NURSER ACCUSED OF RAPING WOMAN ‘FOOLED EVERYBODY,’ MOTHER OF FELLOW PATIENT SAYS

In the 2011 interview, Sutherland and his sister were asked to give an inspirational message to any children who might look up to the duo.

“Stop allowing…your situation to dictate who you are in life,” Sutherland said, according to the New York Daily News. “Just because your mom and dad aren’t together — yeah, it makes a big difference — but do not use that as an excuse. You have your own mind.”

Teachers and former classmates at Mesquite High School were shocked to learn of Sutherland’s arrest, according to 12 News. Sutherland was described as a popular student during his time at the school.

He was a “fairly popular kid. Well-known and, you know, just kind of happy-go-lucky at the time,” his former English teacher Rachel Stafford told 12 News.

Stafford’s husband was one of the football coaches at Mesquite High School.

“He would have never thought that this kid who was a leader and a motivator and really tried to build up his teammates would have turned into a person who would commit a crime,” Stafford said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Sunderland’s last day at Hacienda HealthCare was on Jan. 20, according to AZ Family. The Arizona State Board of Nursing is set to determine whether to suspend Sutherland’s practical nursing license Friday. He was fired from the healthcare facility, Hacienda Healthcare, after his arrest.

Sutherland’s wife filed for divorce in December.

Fox News’ Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.