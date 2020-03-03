Nashville tornadoes: Here's how to help

Following Tuesday’s deadly tornadoes in Nashville that took the lives of at least 22 people, various charities and funds have been activated to provide the victims with shelter and supplies in an effort to help hasten the city’s recovery.

United Way of Greater Nashville is working closely with the state Office of Emergency Management and is accepting donations for its Restore the Dream Fund, which assists local agencies to help with the long-term fallout from the disaster.

Any donations that include tangible items or personal hygiene supplies can go to the Community Resource Center (CRC), a local nonprofit that supplies home goods to those in need. In addition to basic hygiene products, the CRC requested bleach, trash bags, gloves and box cutters, Nashville Scene reported. Those who wish to donate money directly can contact the Community Foundation of the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

The nonprofit Nashville chapter of the United States Bartenders’ Guild (USBG) has organized a GoFundMe page for industry workers who need “assistance with medical bills, loss of employment or home damage, and funeral costs for the families of our community who have lost lives in last night’s natural disaster.”

The page, which has a goal of $20,000, had raised almost $7,000 as of Tuesday evening.

Another GoFundMe page is raising money to help pay for repairs to High Garden Tea, a local cafe, which sustained significant damage in the chaos. The page has raised over $7,000 and also has a goal of $20,000.

For those seeking refuge from the storm, shelters are now open at Centennial Sportsplex and East High School. The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance is also setting up a mobile claims unit with insurance providers at the Sportsplex.

The Donelson Fellowship, a church in Nashville, has created a disaster relief fund, and its pastor said anyone affected by the storm can email office@donelson.org if they need assistance.

The Nashville Humane Association has supplies that include: crates, food, blankets, leashes, collars and other basic supplies. They are located at 213 Oceola Avenue near the intersection of White Bridge Road and Charlotte Pike.

Gray and Dudley, a Nashville restaurant, will offer a “family meal” and free Wi-Fi from 6-8 p.m on Tuesday, for restaurant industry workers who were displaced by the storm.