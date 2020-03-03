Nashville residents capture tornado damage from overnight: report

A powerful storm that produced a tornado struck Nashville early on Tuesday morning that reportedly caused significant damage to much of the city.

Residents captured striking images of lightning strikes that turned the sky into purple and pink colors as the tornado barreled through the north of downtown around 1 a.m. It left a trail of damage along its path towards the city’s eastern section.

“Overall, it’s a pretty messy looking night for all of Middle Tennessee,” said Brittney Whitehead, a meteorologist with the NWS in Nashville, according to The Tennessean. Residents were advised to take cover.

Emergency crews are assessing the damage of the tornado that struck around 12:39 a.m., according to the paper. It’s unknown yet if there are any casualties.

Portions of some buildings reportedly collapsed, homes and cars were damaged and streets were covered with half-fallen trees and other debris.

The Basement East, a live music venue, reportedly “sustained significant damage, but all those inside are OK,” the venue’s Twitter account said.

“At this time we have multiple power lines in both directions on Centennial Boulevard, which is causing the roads to be blocked,” said Lt. John Wheeler, with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The National Weather Service had declared the storm “a severe threat” yesterday morning, adding “a tornado can’t be ruled out.”