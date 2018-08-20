Nashville police ID men wanted for questioning in string of murders

Authorities have identified two men wanted for questioning in connection with a recent string of robberies and shootings in Nashville, Tenn.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating Lacory Lytle, 24, and Demontrey Logsdon, 20.

Both men are being sought in connection with the robbery and fatal shooting of 30-year-old Jaime Sarrantonio and 33-year-old Bartley Teal outside an East Nashville bar early Friday, as well as the Aug. 14 robbery and murder of 31-year-old Kendall Rice in the suburb of Madison.

Investigators told Fox 17 that Lytle was convicted of felony aggravated assault in May and received a five-year probated sentence. Logsdon, 20, was convicted of robbery in November 2017 and also received a five year probated sentence.

Anyone who sees the men is asked to call the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department at 615-742-7463.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.