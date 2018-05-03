Nashville mall shooting leaves one person dead, suspect in custody, authorities say

Police said a person wounded in a shooting at a mall in Nashville, Tennessee has died, according to The Associated Press.

Authorities previously said that one person was in critical condition and a suspect was in custody following reports of a shooting.

Metro Nashville Police said the incident at the Opry Mills Mall seemed to arise from “an ongoing dispute between 2 males,” one of whom “was critically wounded.” A suspect left the building after the incident “and immediately surrendered,” police said.

In a previous tweet, police said a suspect was in custody and there was “no additional imminent threat known.” Officers were sweeping the mall “as a precaution,” they added.

The city’s fire department said they arrived at the mall and an adult male was in critical condition and transported to the hospital. Initial reports claimed the injured person was female.

“No other gun shot victims reported,” the Nashville Fire Department said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also tweeted that they were responding to the scene.

Authorities said the mall was evacuated and the adjacent Grand Ole Opry House and convention center were put on lockdown, according to The Associated Press.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.