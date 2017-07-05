NASA’s ‘Eyes On The Eclipse’ Gives You A Real Time Look At The Eclipse

If you’re anything like us, you can’t wait until August 21st to get your eyes on the eclipse and see what all the fuss and hype are all about. After all, it’s just a shadow, right?! NASA has one of the coolest tools available to get a sneak peek at just what is in store for us.

It’s called NASA’s ‘Eyes On The Eclipse’, and you can check it out two different ways. A desktop application for computers and laptops or a web based version for use on any device including tablets and smart phones. It’s an interactive, 3D simulation of the total eclipse of August 21st, 2017. Like Google Earth, but this lets you see a view of the eclipse from anywhere on the planet.

Check it out for yourself here.