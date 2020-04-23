NASA warns public not to travel to next Cape Canaveral launch, citing coronavirus

The NASA warned the public on Thursday not to travel to Cape Canaveral for the upcoming manned space launch, citing coronavirus concerns.

The launch, which will mark the first time U.S. astronauts have launched into space since 2011, is scheduled for May 27, according to the space agency.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine told reporters on a media conference call Thursday, that the agency does not want people traveling to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, due to the risk of spreading COVID-19.

“We are asking people to join us in this launch but to do so from home,” he said. “We’re asking people not to travel to the Kennedy Space Center.”

NASA SETS DATE FOR ASTRONAUTS TO LAUNCH INTO SPACE FROM US SOIL FOR THE FIRST SIME SINCE 2011

“It draws huge huge crowds and that is not right now what we’re trying to do,” Bridenstine explained. “We’re trying to make sure we have access to the International Space Station, without drawing the massive amount of crowds that we usually would.”

He added, “We’re asking people to stay at home to watch from home we want them engaged we want them to participate. We want them to tell their friends and family, but we also want them to watch from a place that’s not the Kennedy Space Center.”

The astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will be transported to the International Space Station on-board a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the capsule into space.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The launch will take place from Kennedy Space Center’s historic pad 39A, which was also used for the Apollo and Space Shuttle programs.

Fox News’ James Rogers contributed to this report