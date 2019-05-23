Nancy Pelosi's Trump 'cover-up' claims the second generation of Russia 'witch hunt,' WH spokesman says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s claim of a presidential “cover-up” is the second generation of the Russia collusion “witch hunt,” according to a White House spokesman.

Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley made the claim Thursday on “The Story,” describing the continuing Democrat push for further investigations as “the Russia collusion hoax witch hunt 2.0.”

Gidley claimed Democrats first accused President Trump of, “colluding with a foreign power without proof or evidence,” but have been forced to move on to another charge.

“Now, Nancy Pelosi is saying the president is engaged in a cover-up without proof and without evidence,” he said.

Gidley implored the media to ask Democrats to prove their probes into the Trump administration are valid, adding that Democrats should show their cards.

“If you have all of this proof, why are we going through with the investigations?” Gidley asked. “It’s not the president who’s suffering here. He’s doing well.”

He said he believes the American people want their government to, “roll up their sleeves and get to work,” but Democrats “refuse to do that.”

The comments came after Trump on Wednesday demanded Democrats end what he called their “phony investigations” before he’ll negotiate with them on issues like infrastructure, as he delivered a fiery statement from the Rose Garden after cutting a meeting short with Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

The flare-up comes as top Democrats have steadily ramped up pressure on the Trump administration. On Tuesday, the Justice Department reached an agreement with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., to turn over some documents related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, in a rare de-escalation. But it only came after Democrats issued a subpoena, one of many that congressional Democrats have approved for Trump-related investigations. They’ve also pursued a contempt citation against Attorney General Bill Barr and could do the same for former White House counsel Don McGahn.