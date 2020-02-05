Nancy Pelosi rips Trump's State of the Union address, sparking huge reactions

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., apparently did not enjoy President Trump‘s State of the Union address, tearing her printed copy of the speech immediately as the president wrapped up his remarks Tuesday night.

When Fox News asked her afterwards why she did it, she responded: “Because it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives.”

On the heels of an impeachment trial, which is excepted to end in an acquittal in the Senate on Wednesday, tension was palpable between Pelosi and Trump. The president apparently “snubbed” the speaker when she tried to shake his hand as he handed printed copies of his address to her and to Vice President Mike Pence.

Pelosi occasionally shuffled the pages of the president’s speech throughout his address. When he finished, she made her dramatic move.

The ripping of the speech sparked lots of reactions on social media.

“House Speaker Pelosi just ripped up Trump’s speech at its conclusion. Hardcore base will cheer it, many will see it as classless and petty,” The Hill media reporter Joe Concha reacted.

“Pelosi literally tearing up the speech as Trump walks away without facing her,” Huffington Post senior writer Jonathan Cohn summarized the icy ending to the address.

“Nancy Pelosi ripped her #SOTU transcript because that’s ALL SHE’S GOT… childish actions to counteract real policy that’s improving America,” political satirist Tim Young tweeted.

Pelosi actually just ripped up Trump’s #SOTU speech right when he finished. Absolutely childish,” political strategist Caleb Hull reacted.

Others cheered on Pelosi’s move.

“Nancy’s ripped up speech moment may have won,” Daily Beast editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast declared.

“Do y’all understand that Nancy Patricia D’Alesandro Pelosi RIPPED UP that crap speech and tossed it on the dais like the trash that it was WHILE that cretin was still speaking. And she did it ON CAMERA! @SpeakerPelosi is a real one!” actress Yvette Nicole Brown praised the speaker.

“We just saw the moment of the night. Speaker Pelosi ripped up her copy of Trump’s speech as he concluded his remarks,” MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner wrote.