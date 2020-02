https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/04_AP20055299602351.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, look at a Charkha, or a spinning wheel, during a tour of Gandhi Ashram, in Ahmedabad.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/04_AP20055299602351.jpg?ve=1&tl=1