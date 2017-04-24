Naked man arrested after climbing fence at Logan LDS temple

Authorities say a man in northern Utah was arrested after he was caught wandering naked on the grounds of a Mormon temple and told police he was looking for a wife.

The Herald-Journal newspaper in Logan reports (http://bit.ly/2gLZmDh) that 53-year-old Kelly Thayne Archibald dropped a blanket around his waist and climbed the gate of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Logan on Nov. 13.

Police say he told investigators that he was naked because that’s how he entered the world.

He’s charged with lewdness by a sex offender, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. Archibald served prison time in Idaho after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a child under 16.

His lawyer didn’t have comment on the case Wednesday. His next court hearing is Dec. 5.

___

Information from: The Herald Journal, http://www.hjnews.com

