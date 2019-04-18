Nadler vows to subpoena full Mueller report, does not rule out impeachment

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said on Thursday that he plans to issue a subpoena for the full, unredacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, while blasting Attorney General Bill Barr for not giving Congress such a copy from the start.

Nadler said even the redacted version released earlier in the day “outlines disturbing evidence” that President Trump engaged in misconduct and possibly obstructed justice.

“The attorney general deciding to withhold the full report from Congress is regrettable, but not surprising,” Nadler said during a press conference. “Even in its incomplete form, the Mueller report shows disturbing evidence that President Trump obstructed justice.”

SPECIAL COUNSEL ROBERT MUELLER’S RUSSIA PROBE REPORT RELEASED BY JUSTICE DEPARTMENT

Trump and his allies have declared victory in the wake of the report’s release, based on Mueller not finding evidence of collusion with Russia and not reaching a conclusion on the obstruction issue. But Nadler is among the key Democrats sure to pick up where Mueller left off.

Nadler would not speculate on whether or not congressional Democrats would file articles of impeachment against Trump, but added that he was not taking the option off the table.

“Congress must get the full, unredacted report along with all the underlying materials from Special Counsel Mueller,” Nadler said. “We have to get to the bottom of this and we’ll see what happens.”

Nadler also noted that Barr will be testifying before the House Judiciary Committee next month and he has requested that Mueller also appear before the committee to testify on his findings.

“I have been and continue to be prepared to make every effort to work with the Attorney General to find a solution that allows Congress to review the entire record—and not merely the fragments he chose to share with us today,” Nadler said in a statement.

Barr on Thursday said that a version of Mueller’s report with fewer redactions will be made available to a small group of lawmakers.

In a letter to Congress, Barr noted the second version of the report would be given to the “Gang of Eight,” the top-ranking House and Senate lawmakers from both parties who can view sensitive classified information. The chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate judiciary committees will also receive it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Barr said all redactions would be removed from that version of the report except those relating to grand-jury information.

The attorney general said, “I do not believe that I have discretion to disclose grand-jury information to Congress. Nevertheless, this accommodation will allow you to review the bulk of the redacted material for yourselves.”

The Mueller report is most heavily redacted in its first section, which covers Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and examines contacts between Russian representatives and the Trump campaign. The report concluded there was no criminal culpability by Trump aides.

Several pages in that first section are almost entirely blacked out. The report’s second section, examining possible obstruction by Trump, appears more lightly redacted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.