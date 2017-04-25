N. Idaho officials ID body found in Salmon River

A north-central coroner has identified the body that was found in the Salmon River over the weekend.

The Lewiston Tribune reports that Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke verified the body as 35-year-old Derek L. Olson of Riggins.

The body was found near a rest area on Saturday morning by Dave Olson – Derek’s father – who had been searching for his son’s remains for a few weeks. The son went missing March 20 when his vehicle plunged into the river about 28 miles upstream from where the remains were found.

