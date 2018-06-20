N. Idaho man sentenced for 'lie and buy' gun crime

Alex James Spooner

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) – A 23-year-old northern Idaho man who lied about buying a gun for his own use but that instead was for someone else has been sentenced to 15 months in prison.



The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho on Tuesday said Alex James Spooner of Coeur d’Alene received the sentence in U.S. District Court.



Spooner in March pleading guilty to one count of unlawful acquisition of a firearm, commonly called “lie and buy.”



Court documents say Spooner bought seven firearms for another person living in North Dakota but told the gun seller the guns were for him.



Documents say four of the guns ended up in Chicago and one was used in a shooting about a week after being purchased by Spooner.