Mystery good samaritan buys $1M of toys from Toys R Us to donate to kids

An anonymous person spent $1 million on the last remaining toys at a North Carolina Toys R Us on Friday to donate to children.

Toys R Us shuttered its last U.S. stores Friday, the end of a chain known to generations of children and parents for its sprawling stores, brightly colored logo and Geoffrey the giraffe mascot.

At the Toys R Us location in Raleigh, North Carolina, a mysterious person bought the store’s last remaining toys to donate to local children, CBS 17 reported.

Employees said that they were told to pack up the toys and put them on a truck for an unknown purchaser.

“Wow. Awesome, man,” George House, a customer, said.

“Oh wow, that’s nice,” Vivian Smith said when she saw the store shuttered its doors following the purchase.

Employees remained quiet on the buyer, but some customers guessed a celebrity or philanthropist bought the toys.

“Maybe it’s Bill Gates,” Hailey Rawles, a customer, suggested. She also guessed Amazon may have bought the toys.

Toys R Us filed for Chapter 11 reorganization last fall and pledged to stay open, but the company saw poor sales during the critical holiday season as customers and vendors shied away. In January, it announced plans to close about 180 stores, but then in March it said it would liquidate the rest of the 700-plus stores.

Retailers like Walmart and Target were expanding their toy aisles to fill the hole, while Party City is opening 50 pop-up toy shops this fall.

