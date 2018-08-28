Mystery as woman in T-shirt and possibly shackles appears on Texas homeowner's doorstep

A troubling video of a woman wearing only a T-shirt and what appeared to be shackles around her wrists has prompted Texas officials to launch a search for her.

The woman rang the doorbell of a Sunrise Ranch subdivision home at around 3:20 a.m. Friday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The woman woke up the homeowner, but she was gone by the time the person answered the door, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The resident, who wasn’t immediately identified, reviewed their security footage and sent it to the sheriff’s office.

Since Montgomery County officials released the video on social media, “numerous citizens” around Texas have suggested the woman could be a missing person from as far as Canada, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Spencer said.

Officials have interviewed several residents in the neighborhood, according to the Chronicle. Spencer couldn’t confirm whether there were in fact restraints around the woman’s wrists and added “there’s still a lot to be done.”

Anyone with information about the woman was encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 936-760-5800 and refer to case No. 18A243347.