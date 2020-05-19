Myanmar pastor faces 3 years in jail for defying coronavirus ban

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Christian pastor in Southeast Asia who preached a sermon telling churchgoers they would be immune to coronavirus — then contracted COVID himself — is facing charges for organizing services in defiance of Myanmar government orders, Reuters reports.

Pastor David Lah, a Myanmar-born Canadian citizen, faces three years in prison, alongside three others in the city of Yangon for continuing services after a ban was imposed on March 13, according to Christian persecution watchdog International Christian Concern.

In a sermon in late March, Lah told followers: “If you hear the sermon of God, the virus will never come to you, I declare it with the soul of Jesus Christ.”

Weeks later, 20 people allegedly tested positive, including Lah and a famous Myanmar rockstar named Myo Gyi.

He was not arrested by authorities because he was in the hospital with COVID-19, CBC News reports. He is currently quarantining at a hotel through May 19, after which legal proceedings against him are expected to continue.

Canadian officials are in contact with Lah offering consular services and he is on the list for evacuation for the end of May. According to ICC’s Myanmar representative, he could receive a reduced sentence.

“Because of Lah’s action, many Christians in Myanmar face criticism and have sensed hostilities towards them in the Buddhist majority country,” ICC said. “Christian leaders have appealed to citizens to work together to fight COVID-19 in unity and love as anti-Christian sentiment surges on social media. They also urged people not to post and share fake news, photos and videos on Facebook that may be offensive to religion.”

The Southeast Asian country has confirmed 188 cases with at least 6 deaths.