Myanmar court sentences 4 family members for maid abuse

A Myanmar court has sentenced four members of a family to up to 16 years in prison with hard labor after finding them guilty of enslaving and abusing their two teenage maids, in a case that has prompted widespread public outrage.

The two girls were 11 and 12 when they were sent to the city to work as maids for a family that owned a tailor shop. Five years later, a local journalist heard allegations of child abuse at the shop and investigated. He wrote an article about the girls’ broken fingers and scars from cuts, burns and beatings.

Police investigated and arrested the family members.

Defense lawyer Hnin Su Aung said the court sentenced the mother on Friday to 16 years and the three others to 13 years.