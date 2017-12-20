Myanmar army massacred dozens of Rohingya, survivors say

Survivors of a massacre in a Rohingya village in Myanmar and exclusive video footage obtained by The Associated Press strengthen a growing body of evidence indicating that Myanmar’s armed forces have systematically executed civilians.

The AP has reconstructed one of the bloodiest massacres reported to have been carried out by Myanmar’s army since security forces began a drive to push out the country’s persecuted Rohingya Muslims minority in August.

The AP interviewed 37 of the survivors of the slaughter who escaped to refugee camps in Bangladesh. Myanmar’s military insists that not a single innocent has been slain.