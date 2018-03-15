Muslims lament lack of solidarity over German mosque attacks

Muslim groups in Germany are asking for greater solidarity from officials and the general public over a series of attacks against mosques.

Several recent attacks on Turkish-backed mosques in Germany have been blamed on Kurdish groups angered by Turkey’s offensive in northern Syria.

However, far-right extremists are suspected in many other attacks, including a threatening letter containing white powder that prompted the evacuation of the Central Council of Muslims’ offices Wednesday.

Its chairman, Aiman Mazyek, told reporters in Berlin on Thursday that “if mosques in our country burn, then our country burns.”

Zekeriya Altug, spokesman for the Coordination Council of Muslims in Germany, said “we miss clear sympathy from the public and politicians.”

He urged the government to appoint a commissioner to tackle anti-Muslim sentiment like it has for anti-Semitism.