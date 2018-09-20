'Multiple victims' reported in Maryland shooting, sheriff says

“Multiple victims” were being treated after a “horrific shooting” in Aberdeen, Maryland on Thursday, authorities said.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting near Spesutia and Perryman Roads in Aberdeen. The first shots were reported just after 9 a.m.

There was no immediate word on any suspects and it wasn’t known if officials had taken anyone into custody in connection with the incident.

“We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen. Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said.

The conditions of those injured weren’t disclosed by authorities.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting occurred at a particular business or was out in the open. The area contains many warehouses.

“We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

FBI Baltimore said it was responding to an active shooter situation.

“FBI Baltimore is responding & assisting @Harford_Sheriff with an Active Shooter situation. For updates please follow @Harford_Sheriff,” the agency tweeted.

Aberdeen is located about 30 miles northeast of Baltimore.