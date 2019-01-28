Multiple police officers injured in Houston shooting, officials say

January 28, 2019 KID News National News

Multiple police officers were struck by gunfire in Houston on Monday, police said. The condition of the officers was not immediately available.

At least five officers were shot at a home in the southeast portion of the city, Fox 26 reported.

“HPD responding to a scene at 7800 Harding where officers have been struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect,” Houston police tweeted. “Officers are en route to the hospital. Please avoid the area and yield for emergency vehicles. Further updates will be provided as available.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.