Multiple people stabbed at Idaho home, officer opens fire

March 27, 2018 KID News Regional News

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) – Authorities in southwestern Idaho say at least one police officer opened fire after responding to a disturbance at a home where multiple people were stabbed.
 
Nampa Police Sgt. Tim Riha says police responded at about 8 a.m. Tuesday to multiple 911 calls about a disturbance outside the home.
 
Riha says no police officers were injured. He says there are multiple victims transported to hospitals, but it’s not clear if a suspect is among them.
 
Police are not searching for any suspects, and a coroner arrived at the house at about 9 a.m.
 
Authorities are continuing to investigate.