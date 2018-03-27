Multiple people stabbed at Idaho home, officer opens fire

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) – Authorities in southwestern Idaho say at least one police officer opened fire after responding to a disturbance at a home where multiple people were stabbed.



Nampa Police Sgt. Tim Riha says police responded at about 8 a.m. Tuesday to multiple 911 calls about a disturbance outside the home.



Riha says no police officers were injured. He says there are multiple victims transported to hospitals, but it’s not clear if a suspect is among them.



Police are not searching for any suspects, and a coroner arrived at the house at about 9 a.m.



Authorities are continuing to investigate.