'Multiple people' shot at all-night art event in NJ capital city, police say

A “very chaotic” scene developed early Sunday as “multiple people” were shot during an all-night art event in New Jersey’s capital city.

At least one person was killed at the 24-hour Art All Night show, the Trentonian reported.

“It’s very chaotic out here,” Trenton police Lt. Darren Zappley told the newspaper. “We have multiple people shot at this time.”

The gunfire happened shortly before 3 a.m., the report said. That was the advertised closing time for the event, which began at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The exact number of other victims was not immediately known.

“Maybe six or seven were injured by gunfire,” Zappley told the newspaper. “There’s several in the operating room right now.”

Police were receiving reports that several people were in the area carrying guns.

The event was billed as a showcase for more than 1,500 pieces of art.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.