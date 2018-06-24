Multiple arrests made in stabbing death of 15-year-old boy in NYC

Multiple people have been arrested in connection with the “brutal” murder of a 15-year-old boy in New York City, the New York Police Department said Sunday.

While officials did not immediately identify how many arrests were made or who was arrested, the New York Post reported, citing police sources, that five people were arrested in the slaying of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz in the Bronx.

Two suspects reportedly were taken into custody in the Bronx, while three more were tracked down to Paterson, New Jersey.

The attack stemmed from a case of “mistaken identity,” the paper reported. Members of the Trinitarios street gangs reportedly apologized to Guzman-Feliz’s family and said, “It wasn’t supposed to be him.”

Police said they responded to a 911 call about an assault in progress just before midnight on Wednesday.

Guzman-Feliz, according to investigators, got into an argument with a group outside a bodega on East 183rd Street and was stabbed in the neck. The suspects bolted and Guzman-Feliz ran over to the hospital across the street, where he died.

Surveillance footage published by the Post showed Guzman-Feliz being dragged from the store by his attackers, who were seen stabbing the teen repeatedly with a machete.

NYPD Chief Terence Monahan described Guzman-Feliz’s murder as “among the most brutal crimes I’ve seen in my 36yr career.”

Rapper Cardi B, who hails from the Bronx, was distraught at the news of Guzman-Feliz’s death. She wrote on Instagram, “These Bronx streets are ruthless.”

The “I Like It” singer donated $8,000 to the teen’s family via a GoFundMe page, Inside Edition reported. That fundraiser had raised more than $133,000 as of Sunday night.

Police thanked the public for “the outpouring of tips shared and and we encourage people to continue to come forward and share them by calling [800-577-TIPS.] The case is ongoing #JusticeForJunior.”