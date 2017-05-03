Mule deer population on the rise in neighborhoods

The city of Pocatello and Idaho Fish and Game are finding a solution to get mule deer out of neighborhoods, and they’re asking for your help.

On Wednesday, May 10 both the city and IDFG will hold a public discussion to figure out a way neighbors who live in the Johnny Creek, Gibson Jack, and Mink Creek areas could better interact with the animals who are now starting to get comfortable in those neighborhoods.

Idaho Fish and Game’s Jennifer Jackson said the department has been taking more calls this year about issues with wildlife.

“The point of this meeting is to get all parties together to not only share their concerns and experiences they’ve had, but to also give them a chance to work together to come up with some potential solutions,” Jackson said. “It’s going to take all of us to make any sort of changes for the future.”

She said while some folks love living among wildlife, others have been complaining about the issues the animals have been causing.

The city said it has also been fielding calls from neighbors who live in those areas, complaining about deer causing car accidents and destroying the landscaping.

Jackson said this extends beyond just the mule deer population, where people are seeing an increase in the raccoon, woodpeckers, and mountain lion population increasing in those areas as well.

“It could be both a blessing and a challenge, depending on how you look at it. So, just being able to work together with people will help show them how to live with wildlife and how to be a part of the solution.”

Jackson noted, it’s important for the public to understand these mule deer don’t belong to Fish and Game, as commonly mistaken, so it’s important the public helps to generate input and ideas toward a solution.

The meeting will be held at the Idaho Fish and Game Office starting at 6:30 P.M.

That address is: 1345 Barton Road, Pocatello.

