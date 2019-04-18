Mueller team knew Russia collusion charges were 'hoax', Dan Bongino says

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino sounded off Thursday morning ahead of the Mueller report release, saying that even the Special Counsel knew the probe into collusion was a “hoax.”

“If you did enough homework. You know exactly what is in this report. You know what’s in there? Zero related to crimes. I knew he was going to be exonerated and so did any other rational actor,” Bongino told “Fox and Friends”.

“The obstruction canard was a scam from the start,” he continued, noting that Andrew Weissmann, a top prosecutor on Mueller’s team, was briefed on the salacious Steele Dossier even before Mueller was appointed to lead the Russia investigation.

“Weissmann knows this case is a dog. There is nothing there. Mueller, in their effort to keep the investigation open into Trump, to damage his presidency, has to keep this thing open,” he added. “He can’t just come out on day two and say ‘hey, ladies, gents, this is a big fraud.’”

Bongino went on to point that multiple guilty pleas and nearly 40 indictments had nothing to do with the Russia collusion charges and slammed the media for doubling-down on the claims that President Trump colluded with a foreign government.

“These aren’t serious people anymore. Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow they are not serious people,” Bongino said in reaction to a clip of Todd claiming on Wednesday that Attorney General William Barr briefing the White House about the report was collusion in itself.

“They missed the two biggest stories of our generation. They missed the fact that collusion was a hoax and spying was real. They got the story backwards,” he continued.

“They thought collusion was real and spying was a hoax. They missed the two biggest stories of our generation. We are supposed to take Chuck Todd seriously?”

Bongino went on to dismiss Trump’s threats to fire Mueller or attacks against then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the probe as proof that Trump obstructed justice.

“The president is entitled to an opinion. He is the chief executive in the country involved in a case where he feels like his reputation is being maligned for a crime that never happened.

“It’s not that he didn’t commit it. It’s that it never happened. You have got to understand. They were investigating a bank robbery where no bank was robbed.”