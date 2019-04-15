Mueller report expected to be released Thursday morning

The Justice Department is expected to release Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report to the public on Thursday morning.

Attorney General Bill Barr testified last Wednesday that he planned to have the report available to Congress and to the public with redactions “within a week,” maintaining his original vow to release Mueller’s full report by mid-April.

Last month, Mueller submitted his more than 300-page report to the Justice Department for the attorney general, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, for review. Barr released a summary of the report, stating that the special counsel found no evidence of collusion between members of the Trump campaign and the Russians during the 2016 presidential election.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.