Mueller, Barr different 'sounds' on probe summaries will increase pressure on special counsel to testify: Jason Riley

Attorney General William Barr and Special Counsel Robert Mueller both summarized the same report on the Russia investigation but came away making two different sounds.

As seen in a package put together by “Special Report with Bret Baier,” the two Washington heavyweights seemingly disagreed on the level of evidence uncovered by the report, whether it was clear President Trump did not commit a crime, and if Mueller’s team had the “option” to change the president as part of his investigation.

The package combined comments made by Mueller during his rare public appearance Wednesday, as well as remarks Barr has made in recent months.

After watching the clip, the Wall Street Journal’s Jason Riley said it is likely to increase the pressure on Mueller to testify before Congress will intensify — despite the former special counsel expressing his doubts on doing so.

Riley said he believed Mueller “muddled things” regarding clearing up remaining questions about his probe.

“If this was an effort to deflect pressure to come testify, or if this was an effort to provide some clarification on how this report should be read and interpreted by the public, I think he failed miserably on both parts,” Riley claimed.

“[Mueller] has muddied things to the point where I think the pressure will increase for him to testify.”

Riley continued by charging Mueller is using “two different standards” within his report — delineating whether there is sufficient evidence to recommend charges against Trump concerning collusion with Russia, and a standard of “exoneration” from potential obstruction of justice.

Riley also pointed to comments from Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who told host Bret Baier Mueller appeared to set exoneration as a standard in the obstruction volume of the report – in a “baffling” way.

“[Exoneration] is a much higher barrier to clear,” the columnist said.

Giuliani spoke earlier Wednesday in an interview on “America’s Newsroom,” claiming Mueller “lost his notion as a lawyer” with how he conducted his inquiry.

“He has lost his notion as a lawyer and it is astounding that he is expounding on ‘can we exonerate’ or ‘can’t we exonerate’,” the former Republican New York City mayor claimed Wednesday.