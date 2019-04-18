MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough slams 'political hack' William Barr, says his reputation has been 'sullied'

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough declared Attorney General William Barr’s reputation has been “sullied” just hours before he addressed the media regarding Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s report, saying it’s time to rethink the process how attorney generals are picked.

“He does something once again that is going to scuff up his reputation. Absolutely his reputation is shot,” Scarborough said of Barr’s handling of the release of the Mueller report, also describing him as a “political hack” and no longer “a respected legal mind.”

“Here’s a guy that served in Washington for 30 years, had the respect of Republicans — he won’t get his reputation back. It’s shot. Sullied, the way he’s handled himself.”

“Here’s a guy that served in Washington for 30 years, had the respect of Republicans — he won’t get his reputation back. It’s shot. Sullied, the way he’s handled himself.” — Joe Scarborough

AG WILLIAM BARR SPEAKS ABOUT MUELLER REPORT AHEAD OF ITS RELEASE — LIVE BLOG

Scarborough’s remarks came ahead of the release of the report detailing findings from the two-year investigation into the Trump campaign and the Russia government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

The MSNBC host later went on to suggest that Barr’s behavior should lead to a change in how attorney generals are picked.

WHAT TIME WILL THE MUELLER REPORT BE RELEASED? WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE DOCUMENT DUMP

“We’ve seen the breaching of norms and political norms and it seems bizarre at this point that a president should be able to select their own attorney general, who can decide how the investigations are run against them.”

Democrats and media figures criticized Barr for announcing a press conference before the actual release of the document and for briefing the administration on Wednesday about some of the contents of the report.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Barr’s summary of the report states that the Special Counsel investigation didn’t find evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in a bid to elect President Trump.