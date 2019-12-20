MS-13 crackdown — the largest ever in New York — ensnares nearly 100 members, associates, report says

New York prosecutors are gearing up Friday to announce criminal charges against nearly 100 members and associates of MS-13 in what reportedly is the largest crackdown against the gang in the state’s history.

The charges come following a two-year investigation involving law enforcement from the local to the federal level in Suffolk County, one of the gangs’ longtime hotbeds, according to ABC 7.

The probe also has foiled seven alleged murder plots, the station adds.

MS-13, also known as Mara Salvatrucha, recruits young teenagers from El Salvador and Honduras, though many gang members were born in the U.S. The gang has been blamed for dozens of killings since January 2016 across a wide swath of New York’s Long Island – where Suffolk County is — the Los Angeles area and the D.C. suburbs.

MS-13 also has been singled out by President Trump for its brutality, which has led to a series of crackdowns by law enforcement.

Earlier this month, the FBI unveiled a new tip line in the hope of gathering information to combat the violence MS-13 uses to terrorize American communities.

