Motorcyclists ask drivers to practice extra caution

As the weather starts getting a little warmer, more and more hogs will be hitting the open road, and some of the more crowded ones throughout town as well.

May kicks-off Motorcycle Safety Awareness month, and Pocatello POW MIA liaison Richard Bausch said it’s for good reason.

“Whenever spring comes around, more motorcyclists hit the road,” Bausch said.

This past week two of his friends were hit by distracted drivers in Pocatello.

“It’s common where drivers just don’t see motorcycles driving down the road as they go to turn out,” he noted.

Director of Portneuf Valley Harley Owners Yvonna Aprato said she was hit on Thursday as she was driving south on Bannock Highway. She said a driver pulled out to turn off of South Valley Road and didn’t see her coming.

Aprato was treated at the hospital and released in time to be back at work on Monday moring.

She said she feels lucky she only suffered minor injuries.

“I have attended many funerals for many who have not made it through,” Aprato said.

Bausch said the biggest thing – motorcycle riders just want people to make sure looking for motorcycles heading down the road becomes part of the driving routine.

