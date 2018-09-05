Motorcyclist killed in crash after driver fails to stop at stop sign

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State Police reports a motorcycle driver from Kimberly was killed in a crash at the intersection of 3300 E and 3700 N, in Twin Falls County Wednesday around 6:29 a.m.

Michael W. Mumm, 58, was driving a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on 3700 N when he struck the driver’s side of Cyrus V. Sandmeyer’s 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser that was going southbound on 3300 E.

Officials say Sandmeyer failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection.

Mumm succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Officials say he was not wearing a helmet.

Next of kin has been notified.

The intersection was blocked for approximately 2.5 hours.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.