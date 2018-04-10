Motorcycle bombs injure 12 in southern Thailand

Police in Thailand say they believe three bombs that injured 12 people in a town on the border with Malaysia were planted by Muslim insurgents.

Police Lt. Traipop Donprailao said the bombs, connected to timers and concealed in parked motorcycles, exploded near a small restaurant, a karaoke bar and a hotel in Sungai Kolok in Narathiwat province. Four of those injured in the Monday attack remained hospitalized Tuesday.

Sungai Kolok has been the target of previous attacks. Its nightlife, including prostitution, makes it a “sin city” for visitors from across the border in Malaysia, where such activities are prohibited.

A low-level insurgency carried out by shadowy Muslim separatists in Thailand’s three southernmost provinces of Narathiwat, Yala and Pattani has left about 7,000 people dead since 2004.