Mother wonders if race factored into son's death in Dallas

The mother of a black man who was gunned down at his home by a white Dallas police officer who said she mistook his apartment for her own suggested that her son might still be alive if he were white.

Allison Jean, the mother of 26-year-old Botham Jean, wondered whether race was a factor when the officer shot and killed her son after she returned home in uniform from her shift on Thursday night.

“I didn’t know she was white until now. If it was a white man would it have been different? Would she have reacted differently?” Jean said Friday in footage broadcast by Dallas’ NBC affiliate, KXAS .

Authorities have said the officer is white, but haven’t released her name or other details about her.

Dallas’ police chief, U. Renee Hall, said Friday that the officer would be charged with manslaughter, though she said she didn’t know the officer’s whereabouts at the time. She said the officer’s blood was drawn to be tested for drugs and alcohol and acknowledged there were still many questions about the events that led to Jean’s death.

A police spokeswoman, Debra Webb, said Saturday that she didn’t have further information on the case, including when the officer would be booked into jail.

The officer had not been booked into the Dallas county jail as of Saturday afternoon, according to sheriff’s department spokesman Raul Reyna.

The Texas Rangers were brought in to conduct an independent investigation.

Allison Jean, who has held government posts in St. Lucia, where she lives and where her son grew up, said her son’s death “just feels like a nightmare.”

Botham Jean attended Harding University in Arkansas and, after graduating in 2016, he had been living and working in Dallas at accounting and consulting firm PwC. The private school said Friday that he often led campus worship services while he was a student.