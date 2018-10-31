Mother of USC student sues frat over hazing she says led to his suicide: report

The mother of a USC student who killed himself on a Florida beach last year while wearing a tuxedo is suing the fraternity that she said caused him to suffer head injuries during a pledge event, a report said Wednesday.

Alasdair Russell’s mother, Kathleen Russell, claimed in the lawsuit that members of Phi Kappa Psi hazed and forced her son to drink in excess “to the point of passing out” at an October 2016 party at the fraternity house, TMZ reported. He then fell off a platform, smashed his head and lost consciousness, according to the lawsuit.

His mother claimed that after her son passed out, fraternity members discouraged him from getting medical attention out of fear it would “expose PKP Local’s conduct, including but not limited to supplying alcohol to minors and engaging in hazing activities,” according to the report.

Her son complained the next day of head pain, blurry vision and wooziness, among other concussion-like symptoms, TMZ reported. The members gave him Adderall and cocaine, the report said, citing the mother.

The report, citing the mother’s suit, said that his personality changed shortly after the fall. The report said he dropped out of school in January 2017, was involuntarily committed and took his own life in April last year. He was 19.

The mom is suing the fraternity for negligence with regard to drinking, partying and pledge hazing, TMZ reported.

Her son was also a model who appeared in print and TV advertisements, including one with Naomi Campbell.

He is from the village of Shipbourne in Kent, U.K.