Mother dies in crash after son fell asleep at the wheel

RITZVILLE, Wash. (AP) — A mother was killed after her son fell asleep at the wheel along U.S. Highway 395 in Adams County.

The Spokesman-Review reports that Jaciel Parra Medina was driving south of Ritzville, Washington at about 5 a.m. Monday when the SUV he was driving left the road and rolled.

Washington State Patrol says his mother, Gabriela Parra Belton, was a passenger and died at the scene. She wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Parra Madina was not injured and was arrested on a charge of vehicular homicide.

Trooper Jeff Sevigney says witnesses reported that Parra Medina appeared to be driving more than 100 mph prior to the crash.

Both people in the SUV are from Victor, Idaho, which is east of Idaho Falls near the Wyoming border.

(Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com)