Mother arrested, charged with murder of Florida boy Jordan Belliveau

The mother of missing two-year-old Florida boy Jordan Belliveau was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, authorities announced Tuesday.

Charisse Stinson, 21, had told police that she was walking home with her young son Saturday night when a mystery man called “Antwan” picked her up in his car and violently attacked her, knocking her unconscious.

Stinson said that she came to in a park early Sunday and her son was nowhere to be seen. She reported him missing hours later.

Jordan’s body was found in a wooded area in Largo earlier Tuesday. An Amber Alert for the boy was canceled.

Authorities had released a composite sketch of “Antwan,” as well as surveillance video of a man they described as a “possible witness” who may have spoken to Jordan’s mother.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.