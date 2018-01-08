Mother allegedly kills husband and 2 sons in murder-suicide at Texas resort

A Texas woman fatally shot her husband and two kids before turning the gun on herself at a ritzy beach hotel, according to police.

Authorities said they responded to a report early Monday morning of gunfire at the San Luis Resort in Galveston, news station KPRC reported.

Officers forced entry into an eighth-floor hotel room and found three people dead and one critically injured from gunshot wounds. The deceased were identified as the 39-year-old husband, Mauricio Morales, and two boys, ages 10 and 5, according to news station KHOU.

Police said that the fourth person, Flor de Maria Pineda, was transported to a hospital where she later died.

Investigators said it appeared the 37-year-old mother used a handgun to kill her husband and two sons in a murder-suicide.

