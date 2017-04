Vice President Pence, on the first leg of a 10-day Asian tour, sent a fiery message to North Korea Monday. Pence, first speaking at the DMZ and then at the South Korean presidential residence, said the “the era of strategic patience is over” in regards to North Korea. Pence said him and President Trump want to see North Korea “abandon its reckless path of the development of nuclear weapons, and also its continual use and testing of ballistic missiles is unacceptable.”