Mormon Tabernacle Choir director mentors inmate choir group

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The newest students of the director of the famed Mormon Tabernacle Choir have the talented you would expect to be honed under the guidance of an experienced music teacher, but come from an unlikely source — Utah State Prison.

Director Mack Wilberg spent months helping members of the prison’s Wasatch Music School prepare for a spring recital in June. The inmates performed with instruments donated by the community and sang gospel, county and rock songs.

The group is co-directed by inmate Roland Pitt who decided to teach music at the prison to atone for his mistakes.

Wilberg says he was impressed by the inmates’ passion and dedication for music and plans to continue working with the group.