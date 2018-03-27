Mormon church to allow parents in youth bishop meetings

The Mormon church is changing its guidelines for how local leaders handle sexual abuse reports and one-on-one meetings with youth. This comes a week after a former prominent missionary leader was accused of sexually assaulting two women in the 1980s.

The revised guidelines announced Monday by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints direct lay leaders never to disregard a report of abuse, a more direct instruction than in previous guidelines.

A key new rule allows children to bring a parent or adult with them during one-one-one interviews with local church leaders known as bishops.

It also tells leaders to never encourage a person to stay in a home or situation where abuse is suspected, guidance not provided before.

Critics say more changes are needed.