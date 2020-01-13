'More than a dozen' Saudi nationals who train with US military — and have ties to extremists — to be expelled, source says

More than a dozen Saudi nationals who live in America and train with the U.S. military — and have ties to extremist groups — are set to be sent back home Monday, a law enforcement source tells Fox News.

The announcement comes as investigators are wrapping up their probe of December’s mass shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, which left three U.S. sailors dead and was carried out by a 21-year-old Saudi aviation student training there. Attorney General William Barr is scheduled to speak about the matter later this afternoon.

The law enforcement source says “more than a dozen” Saudi nationals who have ties to extremist groups will be expelled from the U.S. Those individuals, who train with the U.S. military, are not linked to the Pensacola shooting though, the source added.

AFTER PENSACOLA SHOOTING, PENTAGON SUSPENDS FLIGHT TRAINING FOR HUNDREDS OF SAUDI STUDENTS

NAS Pensacola is home to the Naval Education and Training Security Assistance Field Activity’s International Training Center, which the Navy says was “established in 1988 to meet the aviation-specific training needs of international officers and enlisted students from allied nations.”

“Immersing international students in our U.S. Navy training and culture helps build partnership capacity for both the present and for the years ahead,” Cmdr. Bill Gibson, the center’s officer in charge, said in 2017. “These relationships are truly a win-win for everyone involved.”

The majority of the hundreds of foreign aviation students who have participated in the program are from Saudi Arabia, the Navy says. The Naval training program has about 1,500 pilots in total.

Saudis have received training at the Pensacola site since the 1970s, with as many as 20 students from the Middle Eastern country in any given class, sources told Fox News. Many of the students are often from the Royal Family, putting pressure on officials to pass pilots through the training program in an attempt to preserve diplomacy with the U.S. ally.

The shooting at NAS Pensacola on Dec. 6 also prompted a group of U.S. Navy instructor pilots to ask top military brass for permission to arm themselves.

One of the shooting victims was the captain of the U.S. Naval Academy rifle team, an “excellent marksman,” according to his brother.

“It’s so stupid that on a military base, the shooter was allowed to roam free for so long,” one instructor pilot told Fox News in December.

Two pilots said the Saudi shooter had 10 minutes to carry out his deadly assault on defenseless Navy sailors at the “API” — aviation pre-flight indoctrination — building.

The gunman, Saudi Arabian Air Force 2nd Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, was shot and killed by a deputy from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Fox News’ Vandana Rambaran and Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.