More than 600 birds removed from suburban Ohio home, workers say

Some 600 birds flocking together in a home near Columbus, Ohio, were rescued Tuesday by a group of animal advocates.

Crews from Columbus Humane and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) found parakeets, cockatiels, finches, Macaws, African grey parrots, Amazon parrots and cockatoos in the 1,000-square-foot home in Clintonville, FOX28 Columbus reported.

The investigation followed a complaint that was filed out of concern for the animals’ safety.

“Upon arriving at the home, it was clear an intervention was needed to remove these birds from the property and provide them with the quality of life they deserve,” Jessica Rushin, an ASPCA official, told FOX28 Columbus.

“Our immediate goal is to relocate the birds to a temporary shelter where avian experts can evaluate the condition of each bird to ensure they receive the care they need. We are pleased to be able to provide resources and assist Columbus Humane with their life-saving efforts.”

It took about 10 hours to free the birds, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Workers saw missing feathers on some birds and some plucking mutilation, Columbus Humane CEO Rachel Finney told FOX28.

The homeowner, who wasn’t immediately identified, wasn’t immediately facing charges. She is a member of a national bird show organization and was once a champion exhibitor, 10TV.com reported.