More prison time for ex-Army mother in child abuse case

The wife of an ex-Army major convicted with her husband of abusing their three foster children in New Jersey has been sentenced to additional prison time.

John and Carolyn Jackson’s 2015 sentences of probation and two years, respectively, were thrown out by an appeals court. Prosecutors had sought 15 and 19 years.

A judge Thursday sentenced Carolyn Jackson to 40 months and John Jackson to three years’ probation. Both will be credited for time served.

Prosecutors presented evidence at trial that the couple regularly beat their three foster children and denied them food, water and medical care.

The children suffered broken bones and were severely underweight and had other health problems when they were removed from the home in 2010. One of the children died, but the couple wasn’t charged with his death.