More equipment, crews head to Puerto Rico for power boost

Officials say efforts to fully restore power to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria should get a boost with more work crews and more equipment in upcoming weeks.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it is getting its own barge to ship items and says that materials it requested several months ago have been manufactured and are on their way to the U.S. territory.

Federal officials also told The Associated Press on Monday that they discovered some needed equipment in a previously overlooked warehouse owned by Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority. They said lack of some of those hard-to-find pieces had delayed energizing certain lines.

More than 40 percent of Puerto Rico’s power customers remain in the dark.