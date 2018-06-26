‘More American’ Liberty Fireworks Celebration

2018 Schedule of Events
Tuesday, June 26, 4-8pm
Fish & Game has Fishing Trailer at Jensen Grove Park Pond for FREE Fishing
Wednesday, June 27, 6pm
Golf Scramble Tournament (9 holes) Blackfoot Golf Course
Friday, June 29
9am Vendor Show Opens
9:30a-12p FREE Tours at Idaho Potato Museum & Café
10-5p FREE Tours at Bingham County Historical Museum (Open Saturday, but not free)
12-9p Petting Zoo Open
1p Ranch Rodeo Slack starts
1-3p & 4-6p FREE Swimming @ Blackfoot Swimming Pool
4-8p Fish & Game -Free Fishing Day @ Jensen Grove
6-8p Ranch Rodeo & Indian Relay Races @ EISF
Saturday, June 30
8-10a Free Airplane Rides @ Blackfoot Airport (first come, first serve! weather dependent)
9a Vendor Show Open
9a Kids’ Business Fair Opens
9a-8p Petting Zoo Open
9a Open/Mixed/Novice Branding
9:45-9:50a Ceremonial Flag Raising with Fire Dept, Blackfoot Pipe & Drums (and American Legion)
10a Snow Machine Races @ Jensen Lake
10a-4p Car & Bike Show, Judging at 4
10a-4p Operation Life Saver Train runs around Disc Golf (un/load over by Skate Park)
11:30-1p Potato Feed (10am setup)
12-4p Watermelon Eating Contest “Heats” along Beach when Snow Machine sinks
12-8p FREE Bouncy Houses/Inflatable Games over in Kid Zone
2p Ranch Rodeo Trail Class/Working cow horse
3p Aztec Dancers perform, Basketball courts
5:30 AirIdaho Life Flight
5:30-9:45p Live Stage Music: “Pop the Clutch”/solo artist (times TBD) & Opskamatrists, 7:45-9:45pm
6-8p Ranch Rodeo & Indian Relay Races @ EISF
10:10p ‘More American’ Liberty Fireworks ShowMore Info