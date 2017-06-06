Montana woman drowns in Idaho after life vest comes off

June 6, 2017 Sydney B. Jensen Regional News

RIGGINS, Idaho (AP) — A Montana woman has drowned in Idaho after authorities say she fell out of a raft into a river and her life vest came off.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Lindsay A. Rice of Great Falls, Montana, died Saturday after falling into the Little Salmon River near Riggins.

Authorities say Rice and another person were in the raft when they ended up in the river.

Both were pulled from the water and lifesaving measures were attempted on Rice but emergency responders pronounced her dead.

The other person pulled from the water didn’t need medical help.

